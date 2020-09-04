Sarah Logan breaks silence on Riott Squad reuniting without her in WWE

The Riott Squad have reunited on WWE TV as Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott recently buried their differences on Monday Night RAW. The reunion, however, couldn't be complete with the third member, Sarah Logan.

Logan was one of the many WWE Superstars released by the company in April due to the budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old Superstar would later reveal that she would be taking a hiatus from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Logan and her real-life husband, Erik of The Viking Raiders, would announce on the 'The Wild and Free TV' YouTube series that they were expecting their first child together.

Sarah Logan recently appeared on The Bump, and she broke her silence about Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott getting back together without her. Logan said that she was delighted to see her real-life friends on the same page again. Sarah Logan, however, admitted that a part of her misses Riott and Morgan.

Logan and Morgan sat on the bench for almost a year, and she feels that the reunion could have very well happened a lot sooner. Logan concluded by saying that she was excited to see Morgan and Riott have a babyface run together.

"As a genuine friend of Liv and Ruby, it makes me happy to see that they're doing stuff together again," Logan exclaimed. "But there's a part of me that misses them so much. Me and Liv sat on the bench for almost a year in WWE; this could have been done earlier. I'm excited to see them as good guys. They're the only reason why I watch TV." H/t WrestlingInc

Sarah Logan's current status and possible future with WWE

There were reports about WWE possibly using Sarah Logan during her 90-day no-compete phase following her release, but that never happened due to an undisclosed reason.

Sean Ross Sapp had also reported on Fightful Select that there were many people backstage who 'loudly went to bat' for Sarah Logan, and the belief was that she would be rehired.

However, Logan confirmed her pregnancy and the subsequent hiatus from in-ring competition. Her appearance on The Bump is a positive sign of her excellent ties with the WWE. The fact that her husband Erik is an active member of the WWE should also help Sarah Logan in possibly securing another WWE contract whenever she is ready to return.

For now, you can find Sarah Logan on 'The Wild and Free TV' YouTube series, where the former WWE Superstar does some really cool stuff.