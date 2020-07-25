Former WWE star Sarah Logan revealed to the world last month that she was expecting her first child with her husband Erik. Logan was released from WWE on April 15 along with a number of other WWE stars across the board before announcing her pregnancy in June.

Her husband Erik remains employed with WWE as one half of The Viking Raiders, and the couple has their own Youtube Channel where they initially announced their news.

Today the couple once again took to their Youtube channel, called The Wild and The Free TV, to reveal that they had found out the gender of their baby and that it's a boy.

The couple also noted that they would call their son Raymond Cash Rowe, and began referring to the child as "Baby Cash." Raymond Rowe is also Erik's real name.

Sarah Logan's WWE career

Sarah Logan was one of the stars that many fans believed would be re-signed following her shocking release three months ago. But Logan's news last month means that, along with Becky Lynch, she would be on the sidelines in WWE for at least a year.

Erik is a former Tag Team Champion on RAW, but his wife was never able to lift a Championship before she was released from WWE. Logan was part of The Riott Squad but was the one member of the group that went unnoticed after the split and was only dragged back into the storyline as the peacekeeper.

Logan's last WWE match saw her defeated by Shayna Baszler in the Money in the Bank qualifying match, even though the referee claimed that Logan won the match, in what was a hilarious botch from the official.

It's unknown that the future in the wrestling business holds for Sarah Logan, but in her personal life, the former WWE star will now be focused on welcoming the newest addition to her family in late 2020 or early 2021.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple on this incredible news.