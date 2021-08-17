Released WWE star explains why she growled at Vince McMahon

Sarah Rowe (f.k.a. Sarah Logan) has recalled an amusing backstage encounter that she once had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Best known for her 18-month run as a member of The Riott Squad, Logan worked for WWE between October 2016 and April 2020. The 27-year-old received her release from the company shortly after WrestleMania 36 due to budget cuts.

On this week’s Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, Logan told several stories about her time working for WWE. Reminiscing about her interactions with Vince McMahon, she revealed that she once growled at her former boss after she thought he had growled at her.

“We were at Tribute to the Troops and my mind’s blown because I come from a very military background family,” Logan said. “And Vince walks by with his entourage, and he goes, ‘Ladies [coughs],’ and I go, ‘Hi, sir! Grrrr [growl noise].’

“He stops and then keeps going, and Dory [Ruby Riott] grabs me and she goes, ‘Sarah, did you just growl at Vince McMahon?’ I was like, ‘He growled at me first.’ She was like, ‘Sarah, he was clearing his throat. He wasn’t growling at you.’ I thought we were doing like the you growl, I growl.”

Sarah Logan's three-and-a-half years working for Vince McMahon

Sarah Logan competed in two Elimination Chamber matches during her WWE career (2019 and 2020)

Sarah Logan featured in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She lost a first-round match against Mia Yim before losing another six-woman tag team match as part of the event.

After competing in just four televised NXT matches, she was called up to Vince McMahon’s main roster in November 2017 with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. The three women, known as The Riott Squad, went on to feud with high-profile WWE stars including Charlotte Flair, The Bella Twins, and Ronda Rousey.

Logan’s final WWE match took place against Shayna Baszler on the April 13, 2020 episode of RAW. The Money in the Bank qualifying match ended after 52 seconds due to a referee’s stoppage.

Sarah Logan married Viking Raiders member Erik on December 21, 2018. She gave birth to the couple’s first child, Raymond Cash Rowe, on February 9, 2021.

