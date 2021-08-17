"I'm gonna give a piece of my mind" - Released WWE star on her final meeting with Vince McMahon

Sarah Rowe (formerly known as Sarah Logan) says she wanted to give Vince McMahon “a piece of [her] mind” during her final meeting with the WWE Chairman.

In April 2020, Logan received her release from WWE after three-and-a-half years with the company. The former Riott Squad member only spent 13 months in Triple H’s NXT system before she worked on Vince McMahon’s main roster for two-and-a-half years.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Logan disclosed the conversation she had with Vince McMahon before her WWE exit. The 27-year-old said she was ready to “be mean” to her former boss before she decided to take a different approach.

“My final days in WWE, actually went into Vince’s office,” Logan said. “I had it in my brain, ‘I’m gonna go in there and be mean and give a piece of my mind, and blah blah blah,’ and I went in there and was the most professional P.O.S. [piece of s***] that I have ever been in my life."

“Again, wrestling doesn’t owe me anything at all," Logan continued. "It’s given me more than I ever could have hoped for, and I went in there and I was like, ‘This is obviously my dream job. I lived it. It’s given me my best friend [Ruby Riott] and my husband [Erik], and now my child.’ I was like, ‘Just thank you, and I hope we meet again some day,’ and I shook his hand and left.’”

Sarah Logan is married to WWE RAW star Raymond Rowe (also known as The Viking Raiders’ Erik). She gave birth to their first child, Raymond Cash Rowe, on February 9, 2021.

Sarah Logan was “heartbroken” to leave Vince McMahon’s WWE

Sarah Logan was part of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

WWE released over 20 superstars in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although she was “heartbroken” by her WWE release, Sarah Logan said it would have been wrong to act negatively during her meeting with Vince McMahon.

“I couldn’t sit there and act like I was p****d,” Logan added. “Was I heartbroken? Yes, but I had the best time of my life there and my life is still getting better. I’m 27, come on now!”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Vince McMahon misusing Lana before her release from the company. Watch the video above to also find out his thoughts on how WWE’s creative team failed The Riott Squad.

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Colin Tessier