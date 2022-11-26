Sarah Logan gets an incredible new ring name on SmackDown

After months of being teased in vignettes, Sarah Logan returned to WWE not too long ago. She is now part of the new and vicious Viking Raiders and has been renamed Valhalla.

As you may have realized, Logan has used the line "Valhalla is here" quite a few times since her return. Even in the vignettes, that name was mentioned.

This is Britannica's definition of Valhalla:

"Valhalla, Old Norse Valhöll, in Norse mythology, the hall of slain warriors, who live there blissfully under the leadership of the god Odin. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day."

What is interesting is that The Viking Raiders have now renamed their finisher to Ragnarok (Doomsday). This week on SmackDown, Erik and Ivar took out Hit Row after they attacked them upon their return:

For Sarah Logan, the name Valhalla represents something brand new. Her appearance and overall mannerisms have changed, marking a drastic shift from her previous character associated with The Riott Squad.

Many fans would argue that this is the best way to utilize Sarah Logan. Are you a fan of the name change? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes