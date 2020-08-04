Sarah Logan on Liv Morgan feeling 'awkward' in the Riott Squad's WWE run 

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, things were really shaken up in the company. While the introduction of RAW Underground was what grabbed headlines, something that was overlooked was the re-unification of two-third of the Riott Squad. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott joined forced on WWE RAW once again and battled against The IIconics. Sarah Logan had been released from WWE in mid-April to find her place outside the wrestling ring and has since announced that she is pregnant.

Now, during a recent appearance on Table Talk (h/t Fightful), Sarah Logan talked about working with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan during their early days of the Riott Squad in WWE, and how Liv Morgan fit into the team given that Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan were friends from before.

Sarah Logan on Liv Morgan fitting into the Riott Squad during early WWE run

Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan had become friends before the formation of the Riott Squad and they both wanted to make Liv Morgan feel welcome as well.

"There were no concerns on my end but 'is it gonna work or not gonna work' because as pro wrestlers, we make stuff work. I was worried about Liv feeling like not as much part of the group because me and Ruby had so much history and were already friends. Liv can make friends with a broomstick, she's so outgoing. I talked with Ruby to make sure Liv was included and we ended up not having to try hard at all because she just clicked."

Ruby Riott also joined the conversation to talk about how easily Liv Morgan fit into the group and how she and Sarah Logan tried to make sure that she did not feel 'awkward' in her position as a part of the Riott Squad during their WWE debut.

"That was a moment she worked very hard for and we knew that. Her work ethic was never something we would have to be concerned with because she used to help run and lead our classes because she was that good. We didn't want her to come up after working this hard and feeling awkward in her position. Little did we know, we would all have this deep bond and friendship. It was crazy how easily she just fit. We always said; I was the mom, Sarah was the dad, Liv was our kid."