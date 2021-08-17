"It's hard for me to watch" - Sarah Logan opens up about her WWE exit

Sarah Logan admits she finds it difficult to watch WWE unless her husband, The Viking Raiders’ Erik, is involved in a match or segment.

Logan, real name Sarah Rowe, received her release from WWE in April 2020 due to budget cuts. The 27-year-old gave birth to her first child with Erik, real name Raymond Rowe, in February 2021.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Sarah Logan described WWE as an “unclosed chapter” in her life. She added that she still watches her husband on television because she knows how hard he worked to become a WWE Superstar.

“To be honest, it’s hard for me to watch WWE television because it’s an unclosed chapter in my life, in my opinion,” Logan said. “But I never get anything but happy watching Ray’s matches. I’ll watch RAW just so we can watch his match.

“Me and Ray were together before WWE. I know his struggle, I know what obstacles he had to overcome to get in that seat, you know, to eat at that table, and I’m thankful that he’s there for our sake, I love that he’s there for his sake, and I don’t want him to ever not work there if that’s what he wants to do.”

Erik (f.k.a. Rowe) and Ivar (f.k.a. Hanson) joined WWE in January 2018 and became known as War Raiders. Now known as The Viking Raiders, the duo have won the NXT Tag Team Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship during their time in WWE.

Sarah Logan’s faction separated on the same day Erik debuted

The Riott Squad faction consisted of Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan worked alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott as part of The Riott Squad between November 2017 and April 2019. The trio separated on April 15, 2019, the same day that Erik debuted on WWE RAW.

Logan added that she was left feeling “irrelevant” after WWE’s decision-makers suddenly broke up The Riott Squad with no warning.

“Feeling irrelevant is never fun,” Logan said. “It was such a weird day for me that day because I was devastated that The Riott Squad is breaking up and my husband is debuting on Monday Night RAW. I’m like, ‘Oh, yay, urgh.’”

