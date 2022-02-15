"It was good to feel needed" - Sarah Logan comments on her WWE return at Royal Rumble 

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has opened up about making her return to the company at the Royal Rumble event.

The former Riott Squad member was a surprise entrant in the 30-women Royal Rumble match. She entered at number 25 and spent a total of 43 seconds in the bout.

Logan recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on competing at the Rumble. She said she's relieved that she is still relevant in the eyes of wrestling fans. You can check out some of her comments below:

“The moment I received the phone call that I would be an entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble my whole body became warm. It had been so long since I wrestled that a sliver of doubt came creeping in, accompanied with excitement, and relief. I was doubtful that my body was the same and would preform like I needed it to. I was excited that I was going to be in front of the crowd again. And I was relieved that I seemed to still be relevant in the world of wrestling. So many emotions to be feeling in the aisle of your local butcher shop, while your husband is looking at you with a confused smile on his face and a baby trying to physically fight him in his arms. I was wanted and I was needed. And that felt good."

Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan had an emotional reunion at the Royal Rumble

Logan was part of a trio in WWE known as The Riott Squad which involved Liv Morgan and AEW wrestler Ruby Soho. Sarah Logan was released from the company in 2020 while Soho was let go the following year.

During the Women's Royal Rumble match, after Sarah Logan entered the ring, she had a short-lived emotional moment with Morgan. The two stars were in the same ring for the first time in nearly two years. After they both got eliminated, they left together and took part in an emotional segment backstage.

