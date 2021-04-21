Sarray pushed to her limits on impressive NXT debut

WWE announced last week that NXT's newest addition, Sarray, would be making her debut on tonight's episode. The Warrior of the Sun took on Zoey Stark, who was fresh off the heels from a victory against Toni Storm.

In a pre-show video of NXT, Stark approached General Manager William Regal while he was greeting Sarray. She expressed her wish to be the Japanese star's first opponent.

Regal liked the idea and asked Sarray if she wanted to face Stark. Sarray agreed to have Stark as her first opponent on the black and gold brand, making the match official.

Sarray was pushed to her limits in an intense back and forth match but eventually won by pinning Stark after hitting her with a huge suplex.

Following the match, Sarray helped Stark get up to her feet and showed respect by hugging her in the middle of the ring which received a big pop from the crowd. However, the 25-year-old's post-match celebration was ruined by an interruption.

Toni Storm attacks Zoey Stark after Sarray's NXT debut

As Sarray celebrated inside the ring following her successful debut, Zoey Stark made her exit towards the back. However, Toni Storm attacked Stark from behind, laying her out with a vicious assault.

As mentioned, Stark defeated Storm on the pre-show of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1. The former NXT UK Women's Champion's attack tonight made it clear that she is not done with Stark.

Hate to ruin a friendship moment 𝘣𝘶𝘵 Toni Storm doesn't seem to be over her loss to @ZoeyStarkWWE at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver. #WWENXT @SarrayWWE pic.twitter.com/GLkbI3Fgj6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 21, 2021

Sarray then jumped to Stark's aid as Storm made her way to the back. It remains to be seen whether we will get part two of Storm vs. Stark, or if Sarray will have anything to say to The Lightning Down Under.

Would you like to see a rematch of Stark vs. Storm or would you want Sarray to take on Storm? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.