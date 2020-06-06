Sasha Banks and Bayley win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

With the win on tonight's SmackDown, Bayley has created history!

Bayley is now a Double Champion in the WWE following the victory.

Sasha Banks and Bayley posing with their newly-won Women's Tag Team titles.

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the latest episode of SmackDown. This was the first time that the best friends got a shot at the tag team titles since they dropped the belts to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

The Boss N' Hug Connection are now the two-time Women's Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. Bayley is also a Double Champion in the WWE as she holds the tag titles and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Move over 'Becky 2 Belts', Bayley 2 Belts is in the house!

The fact that WWE saved the match for the main event slot of SmackDown pretty much confirmed that there was either a title change coming, or a big angle in store.

The match was decent for as long as it lasted and it followed the predictable heel and babyface dynamic. The finish of the match had the typical roll-up, picked up straight out of WWE's heel playbook. Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks were the legal women in the ring and The Boss rolled up Cross to pick up the win while Bayley prevented Alexa Bliss from interfering in the match.

Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party 👀🏆 #TheIIconics https://t.co/mbhGWbU44H — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 6, 2020

Bayley and Sasha celebrated the victory like true heels as the dejected duo of Cross and Bliss looked on from the ring.

What's next for Bayley and Sasha Banks on SmackDown after winning the titles?

It's interesting to note that Bayley is the first woman to hold the SmackDown and Women's Tag Team titles at the same time. Quite a historic achievement for the new 'Champ Champ'!

This could just be the beginning, however, of a lengthy angle and it's possible that Bliss and Cross get their rematch at the upcoming Backlash PPV, which is scheduled to take place on June 14th.

With IIconics also seemingly in the title picture, the Women's Tag Team division could be witnessing a legitimate resurgence. Anyone fancy a Triple Threat at Backlash?