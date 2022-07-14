Sasha Banks announced for first public appearance outside of WWE

Sasha Banks's first appearance outside of WWE revealed, as the star is set to appear at the C2E2 Comic Con event next month.

Banks and her tag team partner Naomi, walked out during May 16 episode of RAW after a creative dispute. It was later announced that the two stars were stripped of their titles and suspended indefinitely without pay from the company.

Interestingly, the former women's champion was announced for the event under her real name Mercedes Varnado and there was no mention of her being a current or former WWE Superstar as part of the official announcement from the event's Twitter page.

Instead, Varnado was billed as an actress from The Mandalorian and Sasha Banks, who is obviously a character that she portrays on-screen for WWE.

C2E2 @c2e2 Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: C2E222.com/BuyPhotoAuto https://t.co/UFpdSIEGYP

Banks will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans as part of the event, which is set to take place from August 5th to August 7th from South Building at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.

Sasha Banks is yet to be officially released by WWE

After Sasha Banks walked out of Monday Night RAW along with Naomi back in May, the company then went on to officially release a statement, slamming the two stars for their unprofessional behavior.

That was the last time either of the women were mentioned as part of WWE programming since the Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated and a title tournament is reportedly set to take place in the future.

Although there have been rumors that Banks has been released and both The Boss and Naomi have removed all traces of the company from their social media bios, there is still no official update on the two women.

WWE usually announce releases on their Twitter page and official website where they wish their stars the "best of luck in their future endeavors." That being said, there are a select few stars who have been quietly released and given the controversy here, it's still unclear if this is what happened.

