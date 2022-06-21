"They've seen a lot of Sasha matches" - Victor Perry explains Sasha Banks's appearance at KIPP AMP Middle School

The Wrestling Club's Victor Perry recalled when Sasha Banks appeared at the school and met the students.

Banks has been living her life since her suspension from the company. Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out before an episode of WWE RAW. Since then, the women's tag team division has become practically non-existent. The tournament to crown new champions has not been mentioned in some time.

Before walking out, Sasha Banks made a special appearance at KIPP AMP Middle School where she met the kids of Wrestling Club and interacted with them. Speaking on Cultaholic, Victor Perry spoke about how the appearance came to be:

"They've seen a lot of Sasha matches. She's one of my favorite wrestlers, so of course, I'm going to show them her matches. It wasn't until I showed them Bayley and her, Hell in a Cell, that they loved the storyline. They could relate to the storyline; your best friend turns on you. I posted a clip on Twitter of the kids reacting" [H/T - Fightful]

The clip went viral, which featured Sasha Banks vs Bayley in Hell in a Cell, and Banks retweeted the clip from her account. This led to WWE contacting Victor Perry to schedule a meeting.

"A couple of months passed, I think it was a month and a half, I got a DM from a person from WWE and they were like, 'Hey, WrestleMania is over, Sasha Banks saw this tweet and she wants to come to the school. How can we make this happen? We'll be in New York in four weeks, let's set up some meetings.' We had a couple of meetings and it just happened. May 6, I'll never forget it." [H/T - Fightful]

One of them told me “I don’t want to watch this…they don’t want to hurt each other they’re friends.” Today’s wrestling club features the best to ever do it. The kids loved this match. They were invested in the storyline of @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE One of them told me “I don’t want to watch this…they don’t want to hurt each other they’re friends.” Today’s wrestling club features the best to ever do it. The kids loved this match. They were invested in the storyline of @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE. 🐐⭐️One of them told me “I don’t want to watch this…they don’t want to hurt each other they’re friends.” 😭 https://t.co/7HH90sycaf

It was interesting to see The Boss interacting and talking to students who could potentially be the stars of tomorrow. This was one of her last appearances under WWE before walking out.

Sasha Banks spoke about autism at KIPP Middle School

Sasha Banks has been a wrestling fan for a long time. After signing with the company, she worked for NXT and slowly moved to the main roster where she was a part of the Women's Revolution.

Apart from the successes she's had inside the squared circle or in her acting career, most fans are unaware that her brother suffers from autism. Regardless of these obstacles, she has made her mark in the industry. In the same episode, Victor Perry recalls what The Boss said about autism during her visit:

"We watched the documentary, WWE Evil, and she struggled with her mental health as far as trying to figure out who she is vs. the character and why she took that break. Her answer that she shared, which was powerful, helped my students realize that their authentic selves can show up in any space that they choose to live in and they have to remember that is their authentic self, regardless of what other people might place upon them or see them as. I thought it was a dope way to answer." [H/T - Fightful]

@SashaBanksWWE School was in session with The Boss at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn ahead of #SmackDown School was in session with The Boss at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn ahead of #SmackDown!@SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/Qj0ZjGGJXI

The speech on autism and the visit was a heart-warming move made by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She rumored to face Ronda Rousey for the title before the walkout. It will be interesting to see what she does in the future.

