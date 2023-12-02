Sasha Banks appears to share a massive hint minutes before WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks, shared some cryptic images ahead of this week's episode of Friday night SmackDown.

After ten successful years with the company, Mone made the choice to depart WWE last year following an incident where she and Naomi exited during a RAW episode due to creative differences with upper management. She has since established herself on Japanese professional wrestling scene in NJPW and Stardom.

However, The Boss recently shared several pictures on her Instagram story that might suggest a potential comeback. These images feature her wrestling Kairi Sane in NJPW, who recently made a return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Check out the pictures shared by Mercedes Mone:

Left: Mercedes Mone and Kairi Sane during their match in NJPW earlier this year; Right: Kairi Sane attempting the Insane Elbow on Mercedes Mone

Mone's closest friend, Bayley, has also repeatedly expressed her desire to have her former companion by her side. Hence, it'll be intriguing to see if the former IWGP Women's Champion chooses to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Would you like to see Mercedes Mone back in WWE some day? Let us know in the comments section below.

