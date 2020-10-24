Sasha Banks' backstage reaction after forcing Bayley to sign Hell in a Cell contract

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 is almost on the horizon. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had made it clear that she won't fight Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell, but things took a sudden turn on tonight's edition of the Blue brand.

On SmackDown, Bayley stated that Banks didn't deserve the match and refused to sign the contract for a Hell in a Cell outing at the namesake pay-per-view. Banks wasn't having any of it and decided to take matters into her own hands. The Boss locked Bayley in a submission, using a chair, thus forcing her to sign the contract.

After SmackDown came to an end, Sasha Banks had a lot to say to Bayley about their upcoming battle. Banks stated how she had said that Bayley would sign the contract, one way or another. Sasha Banks added that she will finish what Bayley started, at Hell in a Cell.

Banks also posted a tweet addressing Bayley and said that they will never be equal. Check out the tweets below:

We will never be equal. Never bite the hand that fed you. #BossoftheCell pic.twitter.com/5ICEaF4N3e — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 24, 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is the culmination of a rivalry that was years in the making

Sasha Banks and Bayley were once the best of friends, even before they made their way out of NXT. Their TakeOver: Brooklyn match for the NXT Women's title is regarded as one of the greatest matches in the Black and Gold brand's history. Back then, both these women had nothing but respect for each other.

Things have changed drastically now, as Bayley and Banks are out for each other's blood and their Hell in a Cell encounter will be nothing short of demanding and brutal. Fans are rooting for Sasha Banks to finally dethrone Bayley, who has held the title for more than 500 days now.