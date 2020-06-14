Sasha Banks and Bayley to debut new finisher at WWE Backlash

Sasha Banks and Bayley have a secret weapon ready for their opponents at WWE Backlash.

It will be interesting to see Banks and Bayley debut their finisher for the first time on WWE television.

Sasha Banks and Bayley recently made headlines when they were able to defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This is not the first time that they are winning the Tag Team titles, as they were the first-ever holders of the titles as well. Now, they are going to be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, and The IIconics.

However, during her appearance on WWE's The Bump, Sasha Banks revealed that Bayley and she are working towards debuting a new finisher at WWE Backlash.

Sasha Banks and Bayley working on finisher for WWE Backlash

Sasha Banks and Bayley are both extremely dominant and successful in the women's division in WWE. Heading into this match, they are not only the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but Bayley is also the WWE Women's SmackDown Champion.

They have done a lot in their individual runs in the company, given that Sasha Banks is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and 4-time RAW Women's Champion, and Bayley is a one-time NXT Women's Champion, a one-time RAW Women's Champion, and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. They are collectively quite the force in WWE, and it seems that they are going to be adding to their collective resume at WWE Backlash, as they appear to be adding a new finisher to their repertoire.

While on WWE's The Bump, Sasha Banks talked about it.

"I have a really big match tonight. I need to prepare. Me and Bayley are working really hard on this new little finisher we have coming. So make sure you watch tonight."

Now, they are going to be facing quite the opposition at WWE Backlash. Not only will they be facing the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, but they will also be facing another women's tag team who held the tag team titles. The IIconics were actually the Superstars who beat Sasha Banks and Bayley to win the titles the first time they had held the Championships.

Hopefully, this time the new finisher will be all that Sasha Banks and Bayley need to come away with the win.