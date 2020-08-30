Sasha Banks and Bayley discuss their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015

Sasha Banks and Bayley reflected on their historic match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

The match between Sasha Banks and Bayley is critically acclaimed and widely considered to be one of the greatest matches in WWE NXT and NXT TakeOver history.

During the latest episode of WWE Untold on the WWE Network, Bayley spoke about her concerns going into the match about the finishing sequence. In the match, Bayley hit Sasha Banks with a top rope, reverse hurricanrana before hitting "The Boss" with the Bayley-to-Belly to win the match and become the NXT Women's Champion.

When discussing the move, Sasha Banks recalled her thoughts on Bayley doing the risky move in the final sequence of the match.

“The first time I thought about doing a reverse rana, I was like, 'I don't think I've seen a girl really do that. I don't think I've ever seen a girl do it really from the top rope. I think I can do it" (h/t Fightful)

Bayley stated that she was nervous about pulling off the reverse hurricanrana spot at the conclusion of the match.

“Yes, I had doubts doing the reverse rana! I didn't know if I could do it,” admits Bayley. “I'm like, 'I have to do a backflip while sitting on you.' I wanted to give her the match of her life. So, I didn't want to say, like, 'I don't want to do that. I'm too scared.'" (h/t Fightful)

On August 22, 2015, @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE had, what many consider to be, one of the GREATEST matches in @WWE history.



Watch Bayley talk about the historic #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bryps0Wc5H — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 21, 2020

Making history at NXT TakeOver

The match between Sasha Banks and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn is not only considered one of the greatest matches in NXT TakeOver history but one of the most important matches in the WWE Women's Evolution.

Advertisement

By defeating Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Bayley captured the NXT Women's Championship. Once the match finished, fellow members of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, joined Bayley and Sasha Banks inside the ring to celebrate. Many see this as an iconic moment in WWE Women's Evolution.

Bayley recalled the emotion of the moment celebrating with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

“I literally sat up and if you look at me, I'm just like, ‘finally,’ and I look over and Mercedes is crying on the floor and that just messed me up. Then, I start crying, and then, I look at my family and they're freaking crying.” (h/t Fightful)

Also reflecting on the post-match celebration between the Four Horsewomen of WWE at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Sasha Banks discussed her appreciation for the WWE Universe who allowed all four WWE Superstars to have such a special moment inside the ring.

“The crowd almost stopped to let us have that moment of letting me say thank you and giving her a hug… Then I raised her hand, we put up the four [fingers]. What the hell just happened?! I feel like we really just changed the game and the way that people view women in wrestling.” (h/t Fightful)

What are your memories of Sasha Banks vs.Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn? Is the match one of the greatest matches in NXT TakeOver history?