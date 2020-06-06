Sasha Banks and Bayley react to winning the Women's Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

Sasha Banks has a clear message for the rest of the Women's division.

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the new Women's Tag Team Champions

The main event of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed the Women's Tag Team Championships change hands as Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles. This means that the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley now has two titles to boast of whereas her tag team partner and best friend Sasha Banks won her first title in WWE since February 2019.

After winning the Women's Tag Team Championships, both Bayley and Sasha Banks took to Twitter to express their happiness. While Bayley's tweet was an extended laugh, Sasha Banks used the opportunity to make it clear that she is 'the boss and the leader'. You can read both their tweets below:

Sasha Banks and Bayley as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the last year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The 'Boss-n-Hug' connected had a solid run with the titles until WrestleMania 35 where they dropped their titles to The IIconics.

This lost at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' also forced Sasha Banks to take a 4-month hiatus from in-ring action. Upon return, Banks turned heel, and her best friend Bayley soon followed suit.

Meanwhile, the Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands between The IIconics, The Kabuki Warriors, and the team of Alea Bliss and Nikki Cross. While The Kabuki Warriors had the most dominant title reign, Bliss and Cross came close with their impressive run as the champions. They were also the first ones to win the Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

They won the titles for the second time at WresleMania 36 earlier this yea and held the Tag Team Championships for 55 days before dropping it to Sasha Banks and Bayley at this week's SmackDown.