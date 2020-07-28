Sasha Banks and Bayley reveal that they want one more WWE title

Sasha Banks officially became the RAW Women's champion after defeating Asuka via countout. This was also a historic day for both Banks and Bayley as they became the first female Superstar duo in WWE history to hold the Single's and Tag Team Titles simultaneously.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are only the fifth duo in WWE history to achieve this remarkable feat in the promotion. But it appears that they are still hungry for more. After winning the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Sasha Banks and Bayley hinted at their intentions regarding the NXT Women's Championship.

After RAW went off-air, Sasha Banks and Bayley were interviewed backstage. During that conversation, they mentioned that they still don't have the NXT Women's Championship, but they will come for it soon. For now, they want to reminiscence in the celebration of their historic achievement in WWE. Here's what Sasha Banks and Bayley had to say,

"We have not won all the titles yet. We still have to win that NXT Championship. But maybe soon. But right now, I am Two Belts Banks baby, and it's time to go celebrate!"

Sasha Banks becomes a double champion in WWE

Bayley was already enjoying her reign as the Double Champion in WWE with both the SmackDown Women's Championship as well as the Tag Team Championship. And now, Sasha Banks is set to celebrate a similar run alongside her best friend, Bayley.

Although Sasha Banks first got her hands on the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, it was Bayley's out-of-line interference that helped Banks. Hence, WWE decided to book a Championship rematch between Banks and Asuka.

On RAW tonight, Sasha Banks and Asuka went head-to-head in a brutal encounter. Both Superstars showed dominance inside the ring and took turns in taking control of the match.

Advertisement

At one point, Asuka gained the upper-hand, but she saw Kairi Sane being attacked backstage by Bayley. The SmackDown Women's Champion was dismantling Asuka's best friend, and she couldn't concentrate.

A distracted Asuka then left Sasha Banks inside the ring and ran behind the curtain to save her best friend. But by the time she reached the scene, Bayley escaped. Back inside the ring, Sasha Banks was declared as the winner via countout.

Given the fact that Bayley essentially helped Banks in winning the title, it could play a significant role in the inevitable feud between both the best friend. But, for now, it appears that WWE will take their time with the impending rivalry and would just like Banks and Bayley to dominate the WWE Women's Division for a few weeks.