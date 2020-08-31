Sasha Banks and Bayley's backstage reaction after huge title loss at WWE Payback

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Baszler used a double submission manoeuvred to tap out both Banks and Bayley and won the title for her team.

The result of the match was disappointing for Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, the backstage reports suggest that this might push one of them over the edge and will kickstart their much-anticipated feud. Since Sasha Banks is the one who is left with no title, she will most likely be the one to turn on Bayley.

Following their title loss at WWE Payback 2020, the WWE backstage crew tried to interview Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, the two refused to participate and continued to have their private discussion in a low tone. Both Superstars looked angry and didn't show any evident signs of a split.

.@SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE appear to be in disarray after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/00XQLypmeg — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

That being said, a rift between the two best friends is inevitable. It will be interesting to see what the former Women's Tag Team Champions have to say when they come back on SmackDown later this week.

Sasha Banks and Bayley lose Women's Tag Team Titles at Payback 2020 (as it happened)

The tag team title match between the two teams at Payback 2020 kicked off with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax taking immediate control. Baszler went on to attack Sasha Banks and then started brutalising Bayley.

In the meantime, Sasha Banks found a way to keep Jax down on the ringside and repeatedly attacked her leg. This left Baszler isolated inside the ring and Bayley tried to gain control over the match.

However, Nia Jax managed to fight back and made her way back inside the ring. The final moments of the match saw Shayna Baszler lock both Banks and Bayley in simultaneous submission manoeuvres and picked a huge win for herself and Jax.

Although Jax ad Baszler are not the best of friends, the two wanted to work together for this title victory. Baszler was the most dominant Superstar in this match, and she could gain a lot of momentum on RAW going forward.