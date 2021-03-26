Sasha Banks and Bayley's backstage role in major WWE change revealed

WWE Superstar Bayley recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. During their conversation, Bayley revealed that she and Sasha Banks fought very hard to introduce the Women's Tag Team Championships in WWE.

Bayley and Banks teamed up to deliver several good matches and insisted that they compete for tag team titles in WWE. Finally, the creative bent to their will after seeing how passionately they worked towards bringing a monumental change in the division.

Bayley stated that Banks and her would always approach Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) when they worked in WWE. Bayley and Banks studied The Revival closely to understand the basics of tag team wrestling. Here's how they worked together:

"We were on house shows every single week. We would always be thrown in the tag matches just so everybody gets to be on the show. We just did a tag match but we never really learned the psychology of tag team wrestling. Once we did that, we sat down with Dax and Cash. We sat and watched their matches and we learned from them. I fell in love with that."

"It made us want to fight for that even more and made the titles much more important. It led to something that is great for everyone. It also gave something for all the girls to do because you can't always go after the women's title. So, it gives you something to fight for in the meantime. It can make you fall in love with wrestling in a different way too."

Bayley and Sasha Banks received help from other veterans in WWE who helped the duo establish a better tag team. They still intend on working hard and making their former mentors proud of their success in the tag team division.

Bayley on the future of the Women's tag team titles in WWE

Bayley believes that WWE can still do a lot more with the titles. She thinks it will create enough opportunities for other superstars when they are not eyeing the women's championship. Bayley and Banks enjoyed their run with the tag team titles and are happy that WWE NXT also has its exclusive women's tag team titles.

"I still feel they can do so much with the tag team division. We [Bayley and Sasha Banks] had so much fun in the second run because that was like what we really wanted to do. I wish it could have gone on longer. I wish we could have done NXT more, I wish we could have done RAW more. That was how we wanted the tag team titles to be represented and now, they have them on NXT. It's so awesome.

Bayley became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE alongside Sasha Banks. The two best friends won the titles once again the following year and competed across all three WWE brands before turning into bitter enemies on SmackDown.