Sasha Banks and Bayley set to appear on WWE RAW tonight

Will we see a Women's Tag Team Title defense tonight on RAW?

Sasha Banks and Bayley surprised the WWE Universe last week

Bayley and Sasha Banks bring the Women's Tag Titles to RAW

This week on WWE RAW, we may see the Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, defend their newly won gold. Bayley is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and now has a double bullseye on her back. Sasha Banks, along with Bayley, won the Women's Tag Team Championship on last week's episode of SmackDown when they defeated the team of Asuka and Nikki Cross.

Sasha Banks and Bayley set to appear on WWE RAW

On Twitter, WWE confirmed that the new Women's Tag Team Champions will make an appearance. Since their winning, many WWE Superstars have congratulated them as well as picked them as their next targets. The IIconics, in a tweet, made their intentions clear the moment the dow won its second Women's Tag Team Championship.

Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party 👀🏆 #TheIIconics https://t.co/mbhGWbU44H — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 6, 2020

WWE RAW is house to many women Tag Teams, and it will be interesting to see whether The IIconics confront the Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

Bayley and Sasha Banks' history as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Bayley and Sasha Banks won the match to crown the first-ever WWE Women Tag Team Champions. The match took place at Elimination Chamber in 2019. Out of six teams that participated in the match, Bayley and Banks overcame them to win the Titles for the very first time.

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in two months at WrestleMania 35 to The IIconics. After almost a year, Banks and Bayley won back the Titles this past week on SmackDown.

Advertisement

Sasha Banks and Bayley share a lot of history between themselves. They have wrestled each other since their days at NXT and have competed against each other for WWE's top prize in the Women's division. Even though the two have been at each other's throats, they hold a special place for each other in their hearts.

Sasha Banks was away from WWE after the team lost its Titles at WrestleMania. The Boss returned after four months with a completely new look. She later sided with Bayley. Bayley certainly has her hands full as she is now a double champion in the WWE.