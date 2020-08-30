Sasha Banks and Bayley share a bold prediction ahead of Payback

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback 2020. Ahead of their huge title match, Banks and Bayley seem confident, and they made that clear to their challengers earlier today.

WWE shared a video of a SmackDown segment in which Baszler and Jax warned the tag team champs of WWE that they are coming for the title. Even though Baszler and Jax are not particularly fond of each other, they both have decided to work together and win the title at Payback. Here's what Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax said in the video:

"She (Nia Jax) actually sucks. But any chance to beat you two up and get the Women's Tag Team Titles, I will partner with anyone."

"You two are out there talking about how much these titles mean to you. What they represent how they optimise... You're talking about everything except for winning.

"I am @SashaBanksWWE. I know what I want and when I want it... and come this Sunday at #WWEPayback, I WILL get my vengeance!" #NiaJax & @QoSBaszler's taunts won't work on The Bo$$. #SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/JWl9aIkkPZ — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

Sasha Banks was quick to respond and said that she would seek her vengeance at Payback 2020. Here's what Banks had to say:

"Winning? We don't need to talk about winning because winning is just what we do. You think that because I had one bad week, that is going to hold me back? Well, that is out of your damn mind. You see, I am Sasha Banks. I know what I want, when I want, and how I want and come this Sunday at Payback, I will get my vengeance. And I will be walking out with my tag team title. And there's not a damn thing that the two of you can do about it.

WWE shared this video on their social media handle once again, and both Banks and Bayley used this opportunity to warn their challengers. They both said that Baszler and Jax are 'done for real'.

WWE teasing a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley and their upcoming match at Payback

Just a week ago, both Bayley and Sasha Banks had their SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships on the line respectively. While Bayley managed to retain her title against Asuka, the latter defeated Banks for the Women's Title of the brand. This prompted the WWE Universe into believing that we are now very close to the beginning of the much-anticipated feud and it could all start at Payback.

It is interesting to note that WWE previously planned for Asuka to team up with Baszler in the tag team title match at Payback. However, she was replaced by Nia Jax, and the two RAW Superstars are expected to win the gold tomorrow night. As a result, Banks will be left with no title, and that might force her to turn on her best friend, Bayley.