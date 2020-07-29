Sasha Banks and Bayley win another accolade in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been on a roll in WWE. They literally hold all the gold that the main roster has to offer to the women's division. Bayley and Sasha Banks are easily the most entertaining Superstars in WWE today. They have appeared all three shows, and their wrestling prowess is second to none.

Bayley and Sasha Banks win another award

Today, WWE's The Bump rolled out its first edition of the Bumpy Awards. On the show, Sasha Banks and Bayley were awarded the Tag Team of The Half Year Award.

The two WWE Superstars showed up on the show and gave an acceptance speech, praising themselves and their work in the WWE.

Earlier this week, Sasha Banks beat Asuka in a Singles Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Banks' match against Asuka was a rematch from WWE Extreme Rules because that match ended in no-contest due to a lot of confusion caused by Bayley.

Last week, Stephanie McMahon made it very clear that if Bayley or Kairi Sane interfered in the WWE RAW Women's Championship match, then their partner would lose the match and forfeit the Championship to her opponent.

During the match, while Bayley didn't cause a distraction at ringside, she attacked Kairi Sane backstage, forcing Asuka to leave the match midway and head to the back to save her friend. Since Asuka didn't make it back to the ring before the referee's ten count, Sasha Banks was declared the winner and left WWE RAW as the RAW Women's Champion.

At WWE Extreme Rules, Bayley defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. In the match, Sasha Banks came to her partner's aid when she handed her a pair of knuckle dusters. Bayley struck Cross in her mid area and pinned her for the win.

In an interview after Sasha Banks' victory on WWE RAW, the two WWE Superstars hinted that they were going after the NXT Women's Championship that is held by Io Shirai. Whether they were joining or not, Bayley and Banks are by far the most dominant wrestlers in the women's division today.