Women’s Champion blames Carmella for controversial ending to wedding segment on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to blame Carmella for Reggie's antics during his and Dana Brooke's wedding ceremony on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The wedding segment saw two different couples tie the knot in Reggie & Dana Brook and Tamina & Akira Tozawa. Shenanigans erupted during the segment, as they often do around the 24/7 Championship, with both couples duking it out and even pinning their new spouses in order to get their hands on the title.

The ceremony generated mixed reactions on social media, with much of the criticism falling on Reggie, who initiated the hijinks by pinning his bride for the title during their kiss. In discussing the event on Twitter, Sasha Banks (who attended the wedding) confirmed that Carmella is ultimately to blame.

The Boss' reasoning is that it was the Queen of Staten Island who first introduced Reggie to WWE audiences as her manager. The former Cirque du Soleil performer was very involved in the SmackDown Women's division scene in late 2020 to early 2021 and even took on Banks in a match.

Carmella has been off television since the RAW after WrestleMania 38. She left for a few weeks to get married (an actual marriage this time) to her boyfriend and RAW commentator Corey Graves.

Reggie debuted on WWE main roster as Carmella's sommelier

The man now known as Reggie initially debuted on the main roster as Carmella's French Sommelier Reginald.

The self-proclaimed most beautiful woman in all of WWE was embroiled in a feud against Sasha Banks for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship at the time. Reggie helped 'Mella during the rivalry, but the two came up short as she lost the title match at Royal Rumble 2021.

The partnership between the two broke up right before WrestleMania. Reggie then briefly managed the tag team of Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler before moving to the 24/7 title scene.

Reggie has won the title himself four times, and is credited with the longest reign in 24/7 history at 112 days. He feuded against and teamed up with Dana Brooke earlier this year, and the two got engaged (in storyline) on the March 28 episode of RAW.

