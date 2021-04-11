Sasha Banks breaks silence after losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37

Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 witnessed a historic main event as Sasha Banks defended her title against the 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. In what was the first-ever all-women's one-on-one WrestleMania main event, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Social media has since been flooded with fans and wrestling personalities applauding the main event match and congratulating Bianca Belair for the biggest victory of her career. Sasha Banks has now finally broken silence and shared the following tweet with pictures from last night's main event:

Cause in this moment I just feel so alive. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nd5LRF1b3v — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 11, 2021

Sasha Banks' unfortunate WrestleMania losing streak

Sasha Banks is one of the few major WWE Superstars to have never won a single match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. With her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks has now lost her sixth consecutive match at WrestleMania and has a record of 0-6 (win-loss).

However, nothing to take away from the Legit Boss of WWE here as she played her part as an arrogant heel to perfection throughout the feud. Sasha Banks is considered to be one of the best women's wrestlers on WWE's current roster. Tonight, in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, she once again proved the same with an exceptional performance.

While she was the heel heading into the match, she was extremely happy after Bianca Belair's historic victory last night. Fan footage of Sasha Banks at ringside following her loss showed her looking at Bianca with so much joy and pride. You can watch the video below:

Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all.



Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

It is yet to be confirmed what is next for Sasha Banks after WrestleMania 37. Bianca Belair has offered her a rematch and it is to be seen whether this rivalry continues in the post-WrestleMania season or some other superstar steps up to challenge the EST of WWE.