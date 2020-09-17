Sasha Banks breaks silence by taking a massive dig at Bayley

After months of build-up, WWE finally pulled the trigger on the "friendship" between Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. The Role Model turned on Banks a couple of weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. This came after the duo's unsuccessful attempt to regain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

After a long silence, Sasha Banks has finally reacted to Bayley's attack on her, taking a massive dig on Twitter. You can check the tweet below where Bayley can be seen bowing down to the Legit Boss.

What are the plans for Bayley vs. Sasha Banks?

After Bayley's vicious attack on Sasha Banks, WWE issued an update revealing that Banks suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee and a compressed nerve in her neck. WWE has now announced that Sasha Banks will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

It will be interesting to see what does she have to say about Bayley, who is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that Bayley could have a match against Sasha Banks at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in a Hell in a Cell match.