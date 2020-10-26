Sasha Banks breaks silence after winning the SmackDown Women's title at Hell In A Cell

Tonight at WWE Hell In A Cell, Sasha Banks and Bayley engaged in a fierce battle inside the hellish structure for the SmackDown Women's title. In the end, The Boss locked in a Banks Statement on Bayley with a chair wrapped around her head, which finally forced her to tap out. Sasha Banks had a lot to say after her victory tonight.

I just proved once again, why I'm The Boss, and why I'm Sasha Banks. So I feel really really happy, and I'm excited to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

We have a bunch of new, incredible female talent, and I can't wait to go up and down that ring. Bianca, Liv, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Zelina, Billie Kay, I mean the whole roster. SmackDown is the land of opportunity and I'm the leader, so I'm going to lead the SmackDown Women's division.

This is Sasha Banks' first SmackDown Women's title

Sasha Banks made her way to WWE's main roster five years ago, soon after WrestleMania 31. She went on to win the RAW Women's title on five occasions and this is the first time that she has bagged the blue brand's Championship.

Banks has finally ended Bayley's historic reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, and there's a string of challengers for the coveted belt in front of her. Sasha Banks has gone through a lot to win this Championship and it's not going to be an easy task for any woman on the roster to take it away from The Boss.