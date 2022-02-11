"They always talk about it" - Sasha Banks details male wrestlers coming up to her backstage for her opinion   

Sasha Banks recently detailed how her backstage exchanges with male wrestlers have changed over time.

Since arriving in WWE, The Boss has taken the company by storm and established herself as an icon of the business. To this day, Sasha Banks remains one of the biggest assets to the company.

While speaking on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Banks stated that five years ago male stars wouldn't come up and ask for her opinion. However, she stated that with time things have changed in the industry.

"I remember being in the independents and wanting the guys' opinion to be different and not having the fans chant 'puppies' or like being distasteful to having the boys come to me to ask for their opinion. That would never happen five years ago," - said Banks [21:31-22:44]

Banks added that over the years, the business had modernized and she receives more respect. Also noting that her ultimate goal is to inspire more people.

"To having so much respect from everybody where they come to watch my matches, where they wanna tweet about, 'Oh my god, what is Sasha gonna do?' Like you're saying and 'What is her match gonna be like? Is she gonna win, is she gonna lose?' They always talk about it 'cause it's exciting and that's what I wanna make people feel. I want people to come and buy a ticket to the show 'cause they wanna see Sasha Banks."

Sasha Banks recently competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and stole the show from the #1 spot

Sasha Banks recently entered the women's Royal Rumble Match from the #1 spot. The Boss eliminated Melina from the match after the former WWE veteran made her return to the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion lasted almost 10 minutes in this year's marquee battle royal before being eliminated by Queen Zelina Vega. However, Banks did get two eliminations on the night, as she also eliminated Kelly Kelly.

What's in store for Banks on the Road to WrestleMania remains to be seen. Ronda Rousey is set to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and there are no obvious feuds for The Boss at the moment.

This year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match still needs a sixth participant and Banks could very well jump ship to RAW and join Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Doudrop inside the gruesome structure. The winner will get a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 38.

