Sasha Banks comments on WWE Evolution 2.0

During her recent interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Sasha Banks talked about the return of the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in the future and what she thought about it.

WWE Evolution, the women's only pay-per-view event by WWE in 2018, remains something of a marvel for the fans as it is the only event of its nature. The pay-per-view was extremely successful and saw the WWE Women's Evolution reach another level as each match was successful. It was after that pay-per-view, heading into Survivor Series, that Becky Lynch grew extremely popular.

Sasha Banks on WWE Evolution 2.0

During the interview, Sasha Banks opened up on the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. Ever since the first event, the WWE Evolution 2.0 event has been speculated for a long time, but WWE has not hosted it in the past two years. Sasha Banks talked about how the Evolution pay-per-view was special for the women and the fans, and she admitted that she did not know why the event had not been held a second time in WWE.

"[Evolution] is something I absolutely want to happen again. It's just something that I think was so incredible for the women and for the fans that I don't understand why there hasn't been a second one yet."

Sasha Banks went on to say that she knew that the WWE women's-only pay-per-view would end up happening at some point in the future and that she was sure it would happen. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion also insisted that when the WWE Evolution 2.0 did happen, it would end up being even better than the first one.

"But it definitely can happen in the future and whenever it does happen I think it will be better than the first."

Sasha Banks is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion heading into Survivor Series, after having defeated Bayley to win the title. At Survivor Series, it is expected that Sasha Banks will face Asuka in a Women's Champion vs Champion match.

Sasha Banks is on a roll at the moment, with her title defense against Bayley getting amazing reception and hitting 2.5 million viewers on SmackDown last week. This was the highest of any viewership in wrestling-related programming since the beginning of the pandemic.