Sasha Banks reveals which WWE PPV she'd like to see return

In a recent interview with WWE Germany on Instagram live, Sasha Banks discussed childhood Christmas presents, hairstyles, and her role in Disney's The Mandalorian.

The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was also asked what she would like to see happen first out of a Queen of the Ring tournament or Evolution 2. After some thought, Banks plumped for the latter.

"I feel like a Queen of the Ring tournament on a whole pay-per-view for itself would be really freaking cool, but I've been waiting for Evolution 2 for a really long time. So maybe we could do that first, and maybe we could start of a little bit of matches... at Evolution... for the Queen of the Ring tournament. Maybe something like that could happen?"

Sasha Banks teamed up with Bayley and Natalya at the first Evolution

In the first and only edition of WWE's all-women's PPV Evolution so far, Sasha Banks teamed up with her former tag team partner Bayley and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad in a triple threat tag match.

Later that night, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair faced off in the massively-praised Last Woman Standing match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The event was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella, who unsuccessfully contended for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.