Sasha Banks complains about Asuka's work ethic to Vince McMahon

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature a Champion vs Champion match when WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka goes one on one with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. The match has been scheduled to hype Asuka's match against Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules in the weeks to come. Hours before the match, Sasha Banks, from her Twitter handle, made a complaint to Vince McMahon about Asuka.

It seems like Asuka is late to shoot the episode of WWE RAW or its just Sasha Banks doing what she does best and using Twitter as another weapon in her arsenal. The Boss is known for taking shots at many wrestlers and legends on Twitter, and this may be another attempt by Sasha Banks to get into the head of Asuka. What's surprising here is that The Boss has roped in Vince McMahon while calling out Asuka on Twitter.

A few weeks back, when Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated The IIconics on WWE RAW, Banks took the mic and challenged Asuka to a Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules. Asuka immediately made her way to the ring and accepted The Boss' challenge. Bayley blindsided the WWE RAW Women's Champion and Sasha Banks executed the Bank Statement on an already beaten down Asuka.

Last week, at the contract signing for their match at WWE Extreme Rules, Asuka and Sasha Banks came to blows resulting in them competing in a Mixed Tag Team match later that night. Sasha Banks' team walked away with the win that night but The Empress Of Tomorrow got the final laugh when she spat green mist into The Boss' eyes in her match against Io Shirai at WWE NXT The Great American Bash two days later.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been dominating all WWE shows of late and expect to leave WWE Extreme Rules with all the gold. While the WWE Tag Team Championship won't be up for grabs at the event, Bayley will be seen in action when she defends her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross.