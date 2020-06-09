Sasha Banks complains about her time on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks' experience on RAW was short of satisfying.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles this weekend.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the Women's Tag Team Champions

This week on WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley kicked things off in a Triple Threat Match against The IIconics and the team of Charlotte Flair & Asuka. The Queen and The Empress Of Tomorrow picked up the victory after the Champions walked out of the match midway. The Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash. The challengers for the Titles are The IIconics and the former champions, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

Sasha Banks' upsetting experience on WWE RAW

After her appearance on RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to express the problem she faced while performing on the show. Her Tweet can be seen below:

The Boss wasn't a fan of the energy she felt on RAW and clearly prefers the Blue Brand. Sasha Banks and her partner Bayley belong to the SmackDown brand, but because they are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they must appear on both shows.

The Champions have a huge challenge coming up in a week, and they wouldn't want to walk away from that match midway. Banks and Bayley's Titles will be on the line at WWE Backlash in a Triple Threat match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley as Women's Tag Team Champions

This isn't Sasha Banks and Bayley's first reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. They are famously known as the Boss 'n' Hug Connection. Together, they won the Tag Team Elimination Chamber match in 2019 to crown themselves as the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions.

Their reign as Champions was short-lived as they lost the Titles in two months to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. After their loss, Banks was on a hiatus and returned after four months. Since then, Banks has sided with her friend Bayley and aided her in capturing and retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship on many occasions.

On last week's SmackDown, the Boss 'n' Hug connection surprised the WWE Universe when they won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. It will be interesting to see whether their second reign lasts longer than their first.