"I felt so sad every day" - Sasha Banks on asking for her WWE release in 2019

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks reflected on a defining moment in her career and life in 2019. Back then, she had asked for her release from the company.

After making her debut in 2012, Sasha has become one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE. From capturing multiple championships to main-eventing WrestleMania, The Boss has done it all.

Despite all her professional success, Banks recently revealed that all her WWE workload led her to lose her passion for the business in 2019. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Sasha looked back at her emotional and physical state at the time.

"I had a Make-A-Wish the next day and I couldn’t move, couldn’t put my clothes on, couldn’t do my hair. Bayley had to come into my room and do that. I didn’t want to tell anybody. Those titles meant so much to me. I felt so sad every day and I didn’t know why. I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes [Banks' real name] was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling," Sasha said.

Although she was massively successful during her WWE run, Banks knew that she had to take some time off from wrestling in 2019 to focus on her true self and not just her wrestling persona.

Sasha Banks is aiming for her first WrestleMania win

With WrestleMania this weekend, The Boss will hope that the result differs from all her previous 'Mania ventures. Banks has yet to win a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, with six losses to her name.

This weekend, Sasha finds herself in a fatal four-way tag team match. She and Naomi are hoping to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Other teams in the bout include the team of Shayna Baszler and Natalya, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and the current tag team champions Carmella and Queen Zelina.

Despite her WrestleMania record, Sasha Banks is a favorite to win this weekend among fans and pundits alike. Do you also think we will see new tag team champions coming out this weekend? Sound off in the comments below.

