Sasha Banks on a writer labeling her as "just a good hand" during her run in NXT

Sasha Banks recalled a pivotal moment in her career when a WWE NXT writer hailed her as "just a good hand." She also spoke of how those words impacted her mindset moving forward.

Before becoming The Boss, a multi-time Women's Champion & a WrestleMania main eventer, Banks learned her craft in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. She spent time at WWE's Performance Center from 2012 to 2015, which helped shape her into the superstar we see today.

However, during a recent interview with Kevin Hart, Banks revealed that an NXT writer didn't see her potential, labeling her a "good hand."

"I wasn’t really getting used. A writer came up to me and told me that I was just a good hand. ‘A good hand.'" (H/T: Fightful)

When asked by Hart who the writer in question was, Banks chose not to reveal their name, choosing to highlight instead how wrong they were as she became the NXT Women's Champion in 2015:

"I'm not telling. I don't need to. That was my defining moment. I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to show you.' The next month, I just turned it up, and the next thing you know, I'm the NXT Women's Champion." (H/T: Fightful)

Despite her critics, Banks is undeniably one of her generation's greatest superstars, male or female. Sasha can do it all, from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE to blazing her trail in Hollywood as an actor on The Mandalorian.

Sasha Banks recaps winning the NXT Women's Championship

At NXT Takeover Rival in 2015, WWE's Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, battled it out in a Fatal Four Way for the NXT Women's Title.

The Boss won the championship in a career-defining moment.

On the E&C Podcast, Sasha revealed that she intentionally didn't smile after capturing the title as it wasn't something her character would do:

"I remember winning that match and in the ref’s ear, they’re, like, ‘You need to smile. Be happy that you won.’ I’m, like, ‘No, this is my character. I’m pissed off that you didn’t believe in me.' I’m gonna show the world that this is exactly what I wanted and exactly what I deserve, so I’m gonna be pissed off and holding up the title being, like, ‘Screw you guys. I did it by myself." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Sasha Banks' drive to stay true to her character's mindset and motivations shows why she's a talented and revered performer in WWE today.

