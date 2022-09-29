Sasha Banks drops huge hint regarding her WWE future

Sasha Banks recently dropped a huge hint regarding her future with WWE.

In May 2022, Banks and Naomi decided to walk out during a live episode of RAW. The duo were reportedly not happy with the company and felt that the women's tag team division lacked creative direction. WWE then vacated the titles and called the two stars 'unprofessional' for their actions.

Since then, The Boss and Glow have been busy with other projects, such as appearing at New York Fashion Week and showing up at the premiere for Disney Plus projects.

A few weeks ago, Triple H spoke about Banks during a promotion for WWE Clash at The Castle.

Recently, Sasha Banks removed all mentions of her in-ring name from her Twitter account. She changed her username to her real name instead of her WWE in-ring name. This might indicate that Banks is not going to return to the company even with the new regime in place.

The former RAW Women's Champion might not be returning to the highly acclaimed Star Wars spin-off Mandalorian, but she has other projects outside WWE, which she will be revealing in the near future.

Meanwhile, there is no update on whether Naomi will return to the company or if she has decided to pursue other interests.

