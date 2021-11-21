"Really brand new to me" – Sasha Banks looking forward to a face-off with RAW Superstar at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is looking forward to facing Rhea Ripley this Sunday at Survivor Series.

This week, Kayla Braxton caught up with Sasha Banks on Talking Smack. Sasha was elated about her win over Shotzi on SmackDown and discussed how she was amped for Survivor Series.

Speaking about Team RAW, Sasha said she was eager to face Bianca Belair once again, given all their history. The Legit Boss also stated that Rhea Ripley was new to her, and she couldn't wait to go up against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks made a bold statement that SmackDown was the superior brand because of her presence:

"I can't wait to tie up in that ring again with Bianca Belair, a little WrestleMania history right there. Rhea Ripley – really, really brand new to me. Someone I'm looking forward to tying up in the ring with. Queen Zelina, Carmella bring it. Liv Morgan, I am watching you. But team SmackDown is the superior brand. Because I'm the Blue Brand, I'm the blueprint. You better recognize that baby."

Watch the full video here:

Sasha Banks has issues with team member Shotzi

During the interview, Sasha Banks addressed her issues with Shotzi.

The SmackDown Women's team captain said that Shotzi wanted to make a name for herself, but it wasn't going to happen at her expense.

Sasha advised Shotzi to not mess with her. Banks hoped she could get along with Shotzi and the rest of Team SmackDown.

At Survivor Series, Sasha Banks will lead Shotzi, Toni Storm, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler against a formidable Team RAW comprising Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina.

The pay-per-view will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Sasha Banks will lead team SmackDown to victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh