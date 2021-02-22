"She came in and changed that locker room" - Sasha Banks on top WWE Superstar's influence on her career

Sasha Banks recently opened up about how important Bayley has been to her WWE career and stated that her former tag team partner changed the WWE locker room.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been important figures in WWE's women's division over the last few years, and have created plenty of history along the way.

On the most recent episode of Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sasha Banks spoke about her in-ring chemistry with Charlotte Flair and described it as "instant magic". Banks also spoke about her friendship and chemistry with Bayley.

"And then Bayley came in, and when she came in, she really changed the whole game and aspect on how I viewed WWE and who I wanted to be here. She's so special. She came in and changed that locker room. It was so competitive. Anybody would've pushed somebody down the stairs to be the champion. Her energy, just her, how she represented herself, how she talked about wrestling, I was like, 'oh my god, I can talk to you like I'm 10 years old' and we can talk like how I wanted to talk to so many people about WWE when I was a kid. She just changed the whole game and I'm just so grateful for her because I would not be here without her. I couldn't be here without Bayley."

Sasha Banks and Bayley in WWE

Sasha Banks and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

Sasha Banks and Bayley have had memorable feuds in WWE, first in NXT and then on the main roster. They had a fantastic match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, and then once again at NXT TakeOver: Respect, back in 2015.

The two were then called up to the main roster and became the first-ever women's tag team champions a few years later.

They were engrossed in a gripping feud last year, which saw Sasha Banks win the SmackDown Women's title for the very first time, at Hell in a Cell.

