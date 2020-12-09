SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently sat down with Charlotte Wilder and looked back at her run as a WWE Superstar in 2020. Banks answered a bunch of interesting questions, including what she plans to do next in WWE. Her answer was something WWE CEO Vince McMahon wouldn't be thrilled with.

Sasha Banks had quite a bold answer when asked what she wants to do next. The Boss stated that she wants to become the CEO of WWE.

The biggest thing I want to do next, is to be the CEO of the WWE, because I'm a legit boss, and how can I be more legit than by owning the whole company. I can only make it better with my energy. I can only make it brighter with my matches and my quality.

Vince McMahon is currently the Chairman and CEO of WWE

It would be interesting to learn what Vince McMahon thinks of Sasha Banks' bold ambitions. Banks has consistently been one of WWE's biggest female Superstars over the past five years or so, and she was equally impressive even before she made her way to the main roster in 2015. Banks took a months-long hiatus from WWE TV last year and returned as a heel.

Ever since then, Banks has posted a long string of tweets thanking Vince McMahon for giving her the opportunity to live her dream as a WWE Superstar. Even though Banks probably made the statement in jest, one can't be sure when it comes to The Boss, and it would be nothing short of interesting to find out what Vince McMahon thinks of her next big goal.