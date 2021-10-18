"I'm just being me" – Sasha Banks feels her character is neither heel nor face

Before her big match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against the Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel, Sasha Banks, in an interview with the New York Post, talked about her character and how she doesn't think of herself as a babyface or a heel.

Here's what The Boss said about her WWE character:

“I think that’s any character with WWE. That’s up to the fans whether they want to cheer or boo me. I’m just being me. I know Becky Lynch is just being herself. Bianca Belair is just being herself, Charlotte Flair. When you’ve been this character, this thing for so long there’s no such thing as a heel or a baby face. You’re just in the eyes of the viewers the legit boss. It’s so cool to get the reception that I get,” Sasha Banks said. (H/T- cagesideseats)

Banks recently returned at WWE Extreme Rules to cause a disqualification in the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Lynch and Belair.

The EST of WWE almost had the match won when she set Becky Lynch up for the Kiss Of Death, but Sasha Banks had other plans. The former WWE Women's Champion attacked both Becky and Bianca and laid them out with a backstabber.

Following her attack at Extreme Rules, a triple threat match between Banks, Belair, and Lynch was set up for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

On last week's SuperSized SmackDown, Sasha Banks became the first woman in almost 1000 days to pin The Man.

Sasha Banks praised the new version of Becky Lynch

In the same interview, Sasha Banks praised Becky Lynch for her return after giving birth. The blue-haired star called The Irish Lasskicker's return inspiring and made her want to step up her own game.

"It’s completely so inspiring. To see her come back looking better than she’s ever looked. And to put out a baby and have a six pack, you know she’s coming for everybody’s throat. It just really makes me what to step up my game because I have no idea what it takes to be a mother on the road. They all inspire me so much that they can just do all of this," Sasha Banks said.

The triple threat match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is likely to be the match of the night, considering the immense talent involved. This clash will present Sasha Banks with an opportunity to capture her seventh singles title on the WWE main roster.

