Sasha Banks on if she gets the respect in WWE that she deserves

Sasha Banks recently spoke about whether or not her career in WWE has earned the respect it deserves from both fans and people in the wrestling business.

Banks has been with WWE for almost a decade. She has risen to the top to become a Grand Slam Champion, a WrestleMania main eventer, and an actor on the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

With all these accomplishments and more, Banks was recently asked by actor and comedian Kevin Hart if she feels she gets the respect she deserves:

"I feel like I definitely get the respect I deserve in WWE. To be a woman and to main event, wake up, that wouldn't be possible. Now, we are here doing it and to be a part of that is so incredible." (H/T: Fightful)

Although her current position on WWE's card may not be where she wants to be, Banks is one of the best superstars today in the eyes of fans.

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout on RAW received little sympathy backstage

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions recently walked out of the arena during an episode of RAW this past Monday.

While reports are rampant as to why Banks and Naomi left the building, Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch said many individuals backstage feel little sympathy for the tag champs:

"They're paid to play a role on TV and WWE said that…Behind the scenes, there's not a ton of instant sympathy or a thought of like 'finally they took a stand,' over this injustice that was going on. It's more, like, 'what, where did that come from and how did they get themselves so worked up over this?'" (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

WWE's statement regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during RAW has left a lot of questions on fans' minds. However, due to the recency of the entire event, it may be some time till the true story comes to fruition.

