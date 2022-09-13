"It felt like my first wrestling match all over again" - Sasha Banks discusses her latest project outside of WWE

Controversial WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently made headlines along with her tag team partner Naomi as they took part in New York fashion week.

Both performers have not been seen on WWE programming since May 2022, after the former Women's Tag Team Champion had a creative dispute with former Chairman Vince McMahon.

In their continued absence, the duo has been taking part in new ventures that fuel their creative passion, such as modeling. During a recent interview with Page Six, Sasha stated that her first runway experience was similar to her first ever wrestling match.

"It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’ But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing” said Sasha Banks, “Because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space." [H/T Page Six]

With WWE now under new management in the form of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, many are hoping that Banks and Naomi will be able to reconcile their issues and return soon.

Sasha Banks is looking forward to expand her career away from the WWE ring

At just 30 years of age, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has plenty of years ahead of her to discover her true creative calling.

Whilst many are pining to see her return to the WWE ring, Sasha Banks, however, stated on Ahch-To Radio that she is busy at the moment whilst her time away from the ring continues.

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music." [H/T Fightful]

If her time in WWE is indeed over, Sasha Banks has arguably had one of the greatest runs, from countless world and tag team title wins to main eventing WrestleMania.

How and when would you like Sasha and Naomi to make their return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA