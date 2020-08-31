Sasha Banks finally breaks silence after huge title loss at WWE Payback

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks walked out of Payback 2020 with no titles as she and Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Championships at the PPV. The finish to their championship match saw Shayna Baszler locking both Banks and Bayley in two separate submission manoeuvres simultaneously. Bayley tapped out, and the two best friends lost their tag team gold.

Following their match, WWE tried to interview Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage, but both the Superstars refused to speak. After the show went off the air, Sasha Banks took to Twitter and clarified that she wasn't the one who tapped in the final moments of the match. Therefore, it was Bayley's tapping in that led to the title changing hands.

This clarification now effectively allows Sasha Banks to blame Bayley for the title loss. And given the fact that Banks has no title while Bayley is still the SmackDown Women's Champion, it won't be long before we see the beginning of the much-anticipated rivalry between the two best friends. Both Sasha Banks and Bayley are expected to address the WWE Universe on SmackDown, later this week.

.@SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE appear to be in disarray after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/00XQLypmeg — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE Payback

WWE originally planned to have Asuka team up with Shayna Baszler and challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley for the tag team titles. However, Asuka was replaced by Nia Jax. Both Jax and Baszler are not particularly fond of each other, which gave them an apparent disadvantage ahead of the match. However, both RAW Superstar managed to get on the same page to win the titles at WWE Payback 2020.

Baszler looked extremely dominant inside the ring and was quick to take control over the match. Jax struggled against Sasha Banks but managed to overcome the former Champions by relying on her power. She also looked quite convincing inside the ring and appeared to be passionate for the encounter.

The match ended with Shayna Baszler holding both Sasha Banks and Bayley, eventually making the SmackDown Women's Champion tap out. It will be interesting to see how this match will impact the storylines going forward.