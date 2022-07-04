Sasha Banks follows Tony Khan on Instagram but not WWE

Sasha Banks is currently following AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter and Instagram, but the former Women's Champion is yet to follow WWE.

Following her exit during an episode of Monday Night RAW back in May, Banks unfollowed WWE on Twitter and Instagram but interestingly, The Boss still follows Tony Khan.

It is worth noting that as of now, WWE still follows Sasha Banks, despite the star unfollowing the company earlier in the year.

There have been rumors about Banks being released from the company over the past few weeks, but the company is yet to confirm this, so as of writing she is still part of WWE Roster.

The former women's champion is close friends with several AEW stars and if her release is officially announced in the future then Tony Khan's company could be one of her options. Banks was one of the biggest stars of the Women's Revolution and main evented last year's WrestleMania with Bianca Belair. That match was so impressive that it received an ESPY award for both main eventers.

Sasha Banks is still technically a WWE Superstar

The Boss hasn't appeared on WWE television since she walked out of Monday Night RAW alongside with her tag team partner Naomi. Although Naomi has remained active on social media, Banks hasn't made any kind of mention of the company but the most recent update from PWInsider noted that both women are still listed on the internal roster.

"For those who continue to ask, as of this morning, Sasha Banks and Naomi remain listed on the active WWE roster internally. There has been no change in their status made internally since they walked out on that Raw taping several weeks ago. Neither have been officially released," via Pwinsider.

The last official update on the situation was when Michael Cole noted that both Banks and Naomi had been indefinitely suspended from the company on an episode of SmackDown back in May.

