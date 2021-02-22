"We were real-life friends and then it became a little competitive" - top WWE star on Charlotte Flair

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has spoken about her friendship with Charlotte Flair and how the competition between the two was.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks both came through NXT and put on fantastic feuds in the Black and Gold brand before moving to the main roster.

On the most recent edition of Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about Sasha Banks' feuds with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Banks revealed that she had a good equation with all the three Superstars, but added that it was competitive between her and Charlotte.

"To be honest, I don't feel like it was really competitive. The only thing I was competitive with was me and Charlotte. Real life. We were real-life friends and then it became a little competitive. I'm like, 'okay, I see your last name' and I'm going to raise it up. I'm going to build my own. I'm so thankful for Charlotte Flair because the first week that I went to FCW, I locked up with her. And I've never locked up with somebody like the way I locked up with her. It was the most crisp... even the coaches were like, from a lockup, everyone kind of stopped. And I was like, 'you're my kind of magic partner. We are going to create a lot of magic.'"

Today marks 4 years since Sasha Banks was challenged by Charlotte Flair to a match which then lead Sasha to defeating her #SashaBanks #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qlLhXyAzlI — Legit Boss Things🦋 (@Sashasvisuals) February 20, 2021

Sasha Banks also spoke about how she was at WrestleMania 24, just like Charlotte, who was there to watch her father, Ric Flair for his retirement match. Banks said that now she and Charlotte Flair are creating "so much history together", calling it "insane".

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in WWE

Charlotte Flair and Sasa Banks

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have had quite a few exciting feuds in WWE. The two Superstars fought over the NXT Women's title in 2014 and 2015, before taking their rivalry to the main roster.

Banks aligned with Tamina and Naomi after being called up to the main roster, while Charlotte joined forces with Becky Lynch and Paige.

The two made history by becoming the first women Superstars to headline a main roster pay-per-view when they did so at Hell in a Cell in 2016.

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks - Hell in a Cell

