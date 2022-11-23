Sasha Banks gives interesting update amidst rumors about her WWE future

Mercedes Vernado (aka Sasha Banks) has taken to social media to put out an interesting update regarding her personal life amidst rumors regarding her future with WWE.

As has become common news at this point, Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during the May 16 tapings of Monday Night RAW. The duo, who were then the Women's Tag Team Champions, allegedly left their belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis and walked out of the arena. They have not been seen on WWE TV since.

It has now been over six months since the two walked out. They have since made several public appearances, including meet & greets, red carpet premieres, and walking the ramp at New York Fashion Week. The Boss has also shared her acting and music aspirations in interviews and on social media.

With no concrete information about her WWE future, rumors and speculation about the topic are popping up more than ever. Amidst all this, Sasha has taken to Twitter to put out a short and personal update.

"I love my life," she tweeted.

With Survivor Series right around the corner, many fans are hoping to see Sasha Banks make her long-awaited WWE return at the show.

Sasha Banks teased a unique match for the IWGP Women's Championship

In her time away from WWE, Sasha Banks has teased several projects and match-ups. One of the most unique of these is a match against inaugural IWGP Women's Champion Kairi (Kairi Sane in WWE).

With no indication regarding her return to the Stamford-based promotion, or even anything about her potentially being released, the former RAW Women's Champion recently shared a fan-made mock-up graphic of a potential match between the two to her Instagram Story. This graphic was made before Kairi won the title, but still predicted that the hypothetical match between Sasha and the Japanese wrestler would be for the title.

Kairi has since tweeted out a screenshot of Banks' story. She defeated Mayu Iwatani at the NJPW x Stardom event Historic X-Over on November 20 and is already booked to face Tam Nakano at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 next year.

While Sasha Banks is likely to make a WWE return or pursue her non-wrestling goals in the coming weeks and months, a potential match against Kairi in Japan for the IWGP Women's Championship would certainly be a sight to behold.

