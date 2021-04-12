"The GOAT of this era" - WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Sasha Banks

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella says former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is the GOAT of the current era.

Last night, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair headlined Night One of WrestleMania 37. A historical accomplishment for several reasons, both women left everything they had in that ring and gave the WWE Universe a main event to remember.

The accomplishment was not lost on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who took to Instagram this afternoon to shower praise onto Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and the main event itself.

"What a historic and memorable moment. These two women raised the bar, set new standards, and showed what felt like was impossible was possible. The main event spot is never given, purely earned. Sasha Banks is the GOAT of this era and paving a whole new road for women like Bianca. As women we have the pressure to always deliver and they went beyond the expected! I was so proud as a woman watching! Proud that two black women main evented WrestleMania, stole the show, inspired and empowered millions around the world! Thank you both so much!!"

Nikki Bella had a lot of praise for Sasha Banks

Last night, Sasha Banks was able to reel in an emotional Bianca Belair before the match got underway. The two women delivered an instant classic that will be looked back upon fondly and remembered for many generations to come.

This match might be looked back on someday as the reason WWE Superstars of tomorrow chose to take up this profession and make a living out of it. Last night, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made sure their names and legacies would live on forever within the WWE Universe.

Later on tonight, Rhea Ripley will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. After last night's main event, those two have their work cut out for them.

It should be a great match, and Banks and Belair should be watching from backstage, cheering both women on as they look to steal Night Two.

Cause in this moment I just feel so alive. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nd5LRF1b3v — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 11, 2021

