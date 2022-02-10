Sasha Banks guarantees she will wrestle ex-WWE star who was released last year

Sasha Banks assured a fan that she would wrestle former WWE Superstar Mickie James, somewhere down the line.

James was an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. The Impact Knockouts World Champion came out to the ring wearing her belt, to a big pop from the live audience.

Sasha Banks recently shared a backstage picture with Mickie James and Melina, seemingly taken at the Royal Rumble event. Fans came in droves to the reply section and one seemed upset that Banks and James had never faced each other in singles competition.

The Boss responded to the fan and assured them that the match would happen. Check out the exchange below:

Sasha Banks and Mickie James have worked together on several occasions

It's quite strange that Sasha Banks and James never had a singles match on WWE TV. A quick look at James' match record shows that she and Banks have been involved in 45 matches in WWE!

The two women have teamed up with each other, have wrestled as opponents in tag team matches, have been a part of multi-woman matches, and have participated in battle royals as well. By sheer chance, however, the two stars never got to wrestle each other one-on-one.

Last year, Sasha Banks participated in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble Roundtable, which also featured Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, and Natalya. At one point during the conversation, Banks couldn't control her emotions while talking about James' impact on her career. The Boss told James she had a huge influence on her when she was a kid.

“Mickie, like you and Trish, have no idea what you did for me as a little girl. How much you inspired me to be here and give me so much hope," said Banks. [H/T Essentially Sports]

Mickie James has had a Hall of Fame worthy career in WWE. She was a big name in the Women's division during her first run that lasted about seven years. James aligned with Trish Stratus immediately after her main roster debut. She played a passionate Trish fan who was adamant about taking her obsession to disturbing levels.

James turned on Stratus on the road to WrestleMania 22, and the two women faced each other on the Grandest Stage with the Women's Championship on the line. James won her first title by defeating Stratus that night. She ended up becoming a five-time Women's Champion in WWE.

Would you like to see Mickie James return to WWE for another run? What are your thoughts on a potential match between these two women?

