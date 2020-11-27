Sasha Banks is gunning for Vince McMahon's job

Sasha Banks has discussed her plans for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and what her future lies in the WWE. Banks recently spoke about this and more in an interview with Stephanie Chase.

Sasha Banks currently serves as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and has just come off of a huge victory over Asuka at Survivor Series.

The Boss spoke about her plans for the SmackDown Women's Championship, specifically how she plans to make it the most prestigious and most talked about title in the WWE. Sasha Banks also talked about the blue brand in general and how winning the title against Bayley made it all the more satisfying.

"Yes! It was because SmackDown has always been one of my favorite shows. It's where my favorites were, where I grew up watching them on, and I always wanted to be on SmackDown. To be the SmackDown Women's Champion and to definitely take it from someone I did respect at one point in Bayley has been amazing. I just have a lot of plans for this title as well – just wanting it to be the most prestigious and most talked about title in the company." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sasha Banks wants Vince McMahon's job

Sasha Banks also discussed what her plans are for her future in the WWE, and it seems the Boss already knows what she wants to do with her WWE career.

In fact, Sasha Banks has set her eyes on a new status and that is the title of Vince McMahon's position within the WWE. Banks also talked about possibly becoming a shareholder or a general manager with the company, and potentially making billions of dollars.

"To be a shareholder in the WWE, maybe take over Vince's job. [It] is a dream of mine to be a general manager, make billions. There's just so much more to do. In WWE, you can absolutely be anything and everything, so my goals are not stopping here just because I'm the Grand Slam Champion." H/t Wrestling Inc

Sasha Banks clearly knows what her career path within the WWE is, and while it may seem a little far fetched, hopefully the Boss can achieve all her hopes and dreams.

Currently, Banks will be going into Friday Night SmackDown as a victorious WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, having successfully defeated Asuka at Survivor Series. Only time will tell what will be next for the Boss.