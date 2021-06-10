"My heroes haven't gotten to do what I've done" - Sasha Banks on headlining WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history. The duo became the first-ever women to headline the event in a singles match (the first women to main event were Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35), and are the only African-American women to have a singles match at the event, ever.

In a recent appearance on Just Women's Sports podcast, Sasha Banks opened up about her goal to main event WrestleMania 37, and her feelings leading up to the night:

"The whole month was such an anxiety thing. We had no idea who was going to main event WrestleMania. The year before, I was telling my best friend Bayley, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37.' It was always my dream to main event WrestleMania and I was just putting it out there to the universe and striving and working towards it. The month before WrestleMania, I really thought, I heard rumblings it was going to be the guys and I was like, 'What can I do?' All I can do is be me and keep on doing my work and show Vince that 'if I'm not the main event, I don't know what main event you're going to have.' Legit, the Wednesday before WrestleMania, I found out we were the main event. I was so nervous and was asking, 'Did you check the card, did anyone tell you?' 'You're not the main event.' 'No one told me that.' I was going to go to rehearsals and if I found out, all I could do is maybe ask Vince."

Banks continued, revealing how she found out that she and Bianca Belair would be headlining the show:

"I went to rehearsals and TJ Wilson told me that I was the main event and I instantly started crying. It was so overwhelming and it was crazy. It's the biggest thing you can do in wrestling and my heroes haven't gotten to do what I've done. Not only that, just being a woman and an African-American woman, we're checking off so many things. The biggest thing I got to check off was fully accomplishing everything I had written down as a kid. I'm on vacation right now, still soaking that in,"

In the main event match of WrestleMania 37 night one, Royal Rumble Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the show finished, fan footage leaked online of Sasha Banks smiling as Belair celebrated her victory.

Sasha Banks recently called out Floyd Mayweather

Following his match against Logan Paul over the weekend, Sasha Banks stepped forward herself to challenge Floyd Mayweather. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said the following:

Over the past year, Sasha Banks has become one of WWE's latest crossover stars. She has hit the mainstream with her role as Koska Reeves in the Dinsey+ series, The Mandolorian.

Like Sasha Banks, Logan Paul appeared at WrestleMania, accompanying Sami Zayn as a special guest.

