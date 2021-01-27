"It has changed my career so much" - Sasha Banks on how her health improved without WWE's travel schedule 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of things changed in WWE, including the travel schedule. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has revealed that she has improved in and outside the ring now that she's no longer living a life on the road.

During the pandemic, WWE ceased holding live events and TV shows across the world in front of large crowds. Instead, the company began producing shows in the same location, which eliminated the challenges that WWE talent went through of traveling on the road for approximately 300 days a year. WWE Superstars currently compete once a week on TV, which allows them to spend more time at home with their loved ones and less time on the road.

During a recent interview on Normal Not Normal, 'The Boss' Sasha Banks revealed that her career has changed significantly now that she doesn't have to deal with WWE's rigorous travel schedule.

"You have no idea how much I think that has changed my career, for real. It has changed my career so much because I used to be on the road five to six days out of the week. And I'm not just talking about in one state. I'm driving five to six hours to different states every single day. But we're not just talking about driving. I'm talking about flying as well."

This weeks #normalNotNormal podcast we chat with @wwe Smackdown womens champion Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE Mercedes talk about life growing up, life as a pro wrestler, her charity work & the #Mandalorian

Its available wherever you get your podcasts https://t.co/NkRe53BX7q — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) January 15, 2021

WWE Superstars put their lives and health on the line regularly to entertain fans, and they deserve a lot of appreciation for the things that they go through to entertain us. WWE shows emanate from the same location nowadays, which is a huge benefit for wrestlers as it allows them to put on better performances and live a healthier life.

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks reveals that she is in the best shape of her life

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks also added that she's thankful that she only gets to work once a week. Banks stated that her health and match quality have both improved, thanks to the suspension of the travel schedule.

"And now you get to TV where it is crazy. And again, [you] don't know what's gonna happen. It's gonna push you out there you have no idea. You could have a 10-minute match, private match, nothing, a 20-minute segment, you have no idea. Then you go home, do your laundry and get on the road again. Now, thankfully that I live in Florida, I'm so thankful that it's once a week. I feel like a part-timer. My body is in the best shape it's ever been in. I’m sleeping so good. My match quality has raised the roof up, and my body just feels awesome.”

WWE ThunderDome has been a huge advantage for WWE Superstars such as Sasha Banks. The Legit Boss can compete at the same venue every week without traveling to a different state or country.